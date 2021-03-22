For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

As losses pile up in NCAA Tournament, Big Ten seen as overhyped, underperforming

Oregon forward Eric Williams Jr. (50) dunks against Iowa during the first half of a men’s college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Oregon forward Eric Williams Jr. (50) dunks against Iowa during the first half of a men’s college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya AP

It’s been a tough few days for the Big Ten.

Entering the men’s NCAA Tournament, the conference had two No. 1 seeds (Michigan and Illinois) and a pair of No. 2 seeds (Iowa and Ohio State) in the bracket. Nine total Big Ten teams were part of the tournament field.

Unfortunately for the Big Ten, things went south quickly. Ohio State was beaten in its opening game. Purdue, a No. 5 seed, was stunned Friday by North Texas. Illinois lost Sunday, and Iowa was thumped 95-80 by Oregon on Monday.

The Hawkeyes’ lopsided loss dropped the Big Ten’s record in the tournament to 6-7 and only Maryland and Michigan have not not been eliminated. Both play later on Monday.

Is the Big Ten overrated? Or just underperforming? Whatever the case, national media members and others weighed in on the Big Ten’s woes:

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service