As losses pile up in NCAA Tournament, Big Ten seen as overhyped, underperforming

Oregon forward Eric Williams Jr. (50) dunks against Iowa during the first half of a men’s college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

It’s been a tough few days for the Big Ten.

Entering the men’s NCAA Tournament, the conference had two No. 1 seeds (Michigan and Illinois) and a pair of No. 2 seeds (Iowa and Ohio State) in the bracket. Nine total Big Ten teams were part of the tournament field.

Unfortunately for the Big Ten, things went south quickly. Ohio State was beaten in its opening game. Purdue, a No. 5 seed, was stunned Friday by North Texas. Illinois lost Sunday, and Iowa was thumped 95-80 by Oregon on Monday.

The Hawkeyes’ lopsided loss dropped the Big Ten’s record in the tournament to 6-7 and only Maryland and Michigan have not not been eliminated. Both play later on Monday.

Is the Big Ten overrated? Or just underperforming? Whatever the case, national media members and others weighed in on the Big Ten’s woes:

Seems clear the Big Ten was quite overhyped. Perhaps b/c teams' limited non-conference schedules were misleading? Where are the big OOC wins by these teams?



(I fully admit I was not watching in November/December.) pic.twitter.com/Z0MefYfGtb — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) March 22, 2021

Illinois, Ohio State, Purdue, and now, Iowa...the top Big Ten teams we saw all season did not show up in the NCAA Tournament. This isn’t “overrated.” This is “underperforming.” Surprising. — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) March 22, 2021

The Big Ten looks slow and not very athletic. And it’s not even football season. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) March 22, 2021

Let's check in on the Big Ten ... pic.twitter.com/BTZEu2Ub7D — Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) March 22, 2021

Big Ten should only be allowed 2 teams in in 2022 as punishment for this 2021 debacle. — Mark Carman (@thecarm) March 22, 2021

The Big Ten trying to be a Final Four contender: pic.twitter.com/Sf5plFyYKq — Scary Alvarez (@barryisthedon) March 22, 2021

6 months ago, ESPN randomly decided that the Big 10 and Big 12 were the premier conferences in basketball and now everyone’s brackets are busted because they were completely wrong. — Townshend White (@tovvnshend) March 22, 2021

Big 10 basketball



How it started (regular season)

How it’s going (NCAA tournament)#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/U1AZRLXAKb — Scott Young (@CoachYoung15) March 22, 2021

The big 10 collapsed pic.twitter.com/prg0tU3AaI — Josh (@auhsoj701) March 22, 2021

Big Ten fans love to rip SEC football fans for their odious excuse of “they beat each other up in the regular season” but immediately use it to defend their lackluster basketball programs. pic.twitter.com/AaFsvCe8f3 — Christopher Rodriguez (@CDotRodriguez) March 22, 2021

How we doing Big Ten fans pic.twitter.com/1Wt03aDSyy — Scott Cooper (@ScottCooperLP) March 22, 2021