As losses pile up in NCAA Tournament, Big Ten seen as overhyped, underperforming
It’s been a tough few days for the Big Ten.
Entering the men’s NCAA Tournament, the conference had two No. 1 seeds (Michigan and Illinois) and a pair of No. 2 seeds (Iowa and Ohio State) in the bracket. Nine total Big Ten teams were part of the tournament field.
Unfortunately for the Big Ten, things went south quickly. Ohio State was beaten in its opening game. Purdue, a No. 5 seed, was stunned Friday by North Texas. Illinois lost Sunday, and Iowa was thumped 95-80 by Oregon on Monday.
The Hawkeyes’ lopsided loss dropped the Big Ten’s record in the tournament to 6-7 and only Maryland and Michigan have not not been eliminated. Both play later on Monday.
Is the Big Ten overrated? Or just underperforming? Whatever the case, national media members and others weighed in on the Big Ten’s woes:
