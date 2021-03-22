K-State used hilarious viral video of German baseball fan to ‘narrate’ its highlights

German actor/comedian Flula Borg has offered up an interesting description of baseball, saying the sport has pillows, sticks and trenches.

The video of Borg and his hilarious interpretation of baseball went viral in February, with Major League Baseball’s website even writing a story about it.

The Kansas State baseball team took it a step further on Sunday when sharing highlights of its 17-8 win over New Mexico.

The Wildcats’ plays from the victory served as a visual illustration of Borg’s, um, odd interpretation of baseball:

We hit the ball very far and ran on all the pillows #KStateBSB pic.twitter.com/9pxbDzkq4Y — K-State Baseball (@KStateBSB) March 21, 2021

If you’ve not seen the original video, here it is:

This is the funniest and best explanation of baseball, ever. I’m dying. pic.twitter.com/XY4IxM54gB — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) February 10, 2021