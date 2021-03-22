For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

K-State used hilarious viral video of German baseball fan to ‘narrate’ its highlights

Screengrab of K-State baseball

German actor/comedian Flula Borg has offered up an interesting description of baseball, saying the sport has pillows, sticks and trenches.

The video of Borg and his hilarious interpretation of baseball went viral in February, with Major League Baseball’s website even writing a story about it.

The Kansas State baseball team took it a step further on Sunday when sharing highlights of its 17-8 win over New Mexico.

The Wildcats’ plays from the victory served as a visual illustration of Borg’s, um, odd interpretation of baseball:

If you’ve not seen the original video, here it is:

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service