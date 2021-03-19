Sammy Watkins on free agency: ‘Whatever team I land on will be extremely happy’

Among the 541 NFL players to become free agents this week is wide receiver Sammy Watkins, whose three seasons with the Chiefs were a mixed bag.

Watkins missed 14 regular-season games over the past three seasons and didn’t play in the Chiefs’ two playoff games in January. He returned for Super Bowl but had just one catch.

But in the prior two postseasons, Watkins was a force. He had 24 receptions on 34 targets for 464 yards, averaging 92.8 yards per game. His long touchdown catch wrapped up the AFC Championship Game win against the Titans. He then had a huge reception in Super Bowl LIV that led to the go-ahead touchdown.

Watkins appears ready to test free agency, but the water is tepid at best for receivers. Two of the biggest names on the market — Kenny Golladay and JuJu Smith-Schuster — remain unsigned, and this year’s draft class of wide receivers is deep.

Last year, Watkins signed a restructured deal with the Chiefs for $9 million that was loaded with incentives. Unfortunately for Watkins, he had just 37 receptions for 421 yards and two touchdowns.

But Watkins, 27, believes he can help whatever franchise takes a chance on him. He tweeted this Thursday night: “I rarely miss so..! just know whatever team I land on will be extremely happy..!”

I rarely miss so..! just know whatever team I land on will be extremely happy..! #WIZARD14 — King me (@sammywatkins) March 19, 2021

Some Chiefs fans reached out to Watkins and thanked him for helping the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV.

Appreciate you guys https://t.co/aVVrTiXCy7 — King me (@sammywatkins) March 19, 2021

Aww thanks so much i appreciate you as much as you appreciated me..! — King me (@sammywatkins) March 19, 2021

Others took note of the games Watkins missed during this three years with the Chiefs.

Your prolly right brother but injuries is part of the game but it’s a lot more go into all of It but your totally correct..! — King me (@sammywatkins) March 19, 2021

There is always a chance Watkins could return to the Chiefs but it would likely be on a team-friendly deal.

Here is what a few of national sites are saying about Watkins.

Pro Football Focus’ believes Watkins will get a contract in the neighborhood of three years for $30 million. This is part of what it wrote about Watkins, who is listed as the No. 22 remaining free agent: “He’s way down the list of top free-agent wide receivers. Nevertheless, the former No. 4 overall pick is still a serviceable player when healthy and will be only 28 years old.

ESPN’s Kevin Seiftert lists Watkins as the No. 21 remaining free agent.

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin has Watkins as the 46th overall free agent and ninth-best player who is unsigned or not received a franchise tag.