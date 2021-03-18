Chiefs reportedly barely missed signing Trent Williams, despite Patrick Mahomes’ help

No NFL position player is going to be paid like a quarterback, but free-agent left tackle Trent Williams got a huge contract offer Wednesday to return to the San Francisco 49ers.

Williams received a six-year, $138.06 million deal from San Francisco, per NFL.com, with the first three years being worth $60.75 million ($45.1 million guaranteed).

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network shared the final breakdown, which includes a whopping $32.4 million being paid to Williams in the first season.

#49ers LT Trent Williams' six-year, $138.06 million deal is actually two deals: three years, $60.75 million to start, and a three-year, $77.31M option the club can exercise by April 1, 2023. If exercised, Williams' 2023 pay becomes mostly guaranteed. He gets $32.4M in Year 1. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2021

That money the first year might have been what gave the 49ers the edge over the Chiefs, who according to multiple reports, attempted to sign Williams.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler provided some background, saying the Chiefs “nearly got it done.”

Behind Trent Williams deal: Chiefs were incredibly close in the early hours of the morning. Nearly got it done, even at those massive numbers. Niners put it over the top. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 18, 2021

It wasn’t only Chiefs officials who tried to sign Williams. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes tried his best to convince Williams to join the Chiefs, according to Matt Barrows, who covers the 49ers for the Athletic.

“According to those privy to the conversations, Mahomes made a strong pitch in texts and phone calls to Williams about joining him as the Chiefs’ new left tackle,” Barrows wrote.

“Mahomes grew up in East Texas, about 30 minutes from where Williams was raised. They know each other well, which was an added incentive.”

Williams, 32, grew up in Longview, Texas, which is a short drive down State Highway 31 from Tyler, Texas, which is where Mahomes was born.

In the end, however, Mahomes’ push wasn’t enough to convince Williams, an eight-time Pro Bowler, from coming to Kansas City.