Former Chiefs players think Kyle Long will be a good fit for KC — and vice versa
The remodeled Chiefs offensive line won’t take the field late summer, but we know another player who will be joining Kansas City for the upcoming season.
Guard Kyle Long, who ended his retirement after one season, reportedly agreed to a one-year contract to join the Chiefs.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes expressed his happiness about the move:
Former Chiefs offensive lineman Jeff Allen believes Long and KC guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif are going to get along famously. Allen wrote on Twitter the players share two important traits.
Mike DeVito, the former Chiefs defensive end, tweeted that the move was awesome, calling Long an “animal on the field.”
ESPN’s Louis Riddick congratulated the Chiefs on adding Long to their offensive line:
Former Colts punter Pat McAfee, who has his own radio show, called Long a “dominant/proven human mover.”
So while a pair of former Chiefs offensive linemen (and others) think Kansas City will be a good fit for Long, Mitchell Schwartz thinks Long will be glad to be in KC.
Schwartz, who was released by the Chiefs earlier this month, had a nice exchange with Long on Twitter:
If Schwartz takes Long out for barbecue, the newest Chiefs offensive lineman is certainly going to fall in love with KC.
