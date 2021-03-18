Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire on why it’s ‘special’ to be Patrick Mahomes’ teammate

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was at LSU when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in the 2018 season.

And when Mahomes led the Chiefs to a comeback victory in Super Bowl LIV, Edwards-Helaire was preparing for the NFL Draft.

So Edwards-Helaire had an idea of the amazing things Mahomes does. Still, when the Chiefs drafted Edwards-Helaire and he got to play with Mahomes, it was an eye-opening experience.

Edwards-Helaire, who rushed fro 803 yards this season, is relishing the opportunity to be teammates with Mahomes. In fact, he sometimes pretends to be the Chiefs quarterback.

During an interview last week on the NFL Network, Edwards-Helaire was if he ever finds himself being a fan just watching the things Mahomes does.

“Oh yeah, all the time and that’s just like even around the house. I ball up socks and try to throw it in the basket (and) like I’m talking to my dog, I’m like, ‘Patrick Mahomes!’ Having fun with it and understanding that this is a talent that ... I’m fortunate enough to play on side of him and then just seeing the things that he does at practice, I get to watch Pat every day.

“And some of the things that he may think is just like a shoo-off, I might be behind him like losing my mind after a 60-yard bomb, and he might have thrown it off his back foot.

“Just those little things I’m able to see and watch, and watch him do those things that they’re showing on highlights. I mean it’s special though, every second I’m behind him, every second that I get to watch, I’m taking it all in.”

Here is the clip from the interview: