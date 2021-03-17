These satires about the NCAA Tournament from actual CBS soap operas are great

You don’t have to be an avid soap-opera fan to recognize the scenes below are from that type of television show.

CBS Sports shared videos about the NCAA Tournament, and it was pretty easy to spot these were soap actors and actresses on their usual sets with familiar dramatic music playing in the background.

The clips from “The Bold and The Beautiful” and “The Young and The Restless” show tense moments that are usually about someone admitting an affair or stealing something of value.

But these discussion take a sudden turn and the viewer realizes the characters are talking brackets from a basketball pool.

These video are really funny, especially if you are not a Duke fan:

This March on The Young and the Restless pic.twitter.com/93UqDNQhzf — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 15, 2021

This March on The Bold and the Beautiful pic.twitter.com/dTwvCeBjrh — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 17, 2021

“Where are you going?”

“To get nachos!”

I love it.