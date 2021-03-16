Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs may have helped Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’ get recorded

Megan Thee Stallion, winner of the awards for best rap song and best rap performance for “Savage Remix” and best new artist poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The residual effect of the Chiefs’ epic AFC Divisional playoff game over the Texans last year was felt at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

Megan Thee Stallion took home three awards, including two for her single “Savage,” which featured Beyoncé. And the producer of the song, J. White Did It, says the song may never have been recorded had the Chiefs not beaten the Texans.

J. White was born Jermaine White in Leavenworth, and he told E! News that he’s a big Chiefs fan who was pretty miserable when the Texans jumped to a 24-point lead at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I haven’t told this story before,” J. White told E! News. “But I wasn’t going to come to the studio if my Kansas City Chiefs lost that day.”

He was in a hotel in Miami watching that playoff game in January 2020 and wasn’t sure he was going to be up for working with Megan. The two, who first met in 2018, would have certainly talked about the outcome of the game.

Fortunately for J. White, the Chiefs scored six straight touchdowns — four on Patrick Mahomes passes in the second quarter — and pounded the Texans 51-31. That changed J. White’s mood and paved the way for TikTok users everywhere to use “Savage” as the soundtrack to their videos.

Or so White believes.

“We came back and won the game, so that’s when I came to the studio,” J. White told E! News. “If we didn’t win that game, I was going to stay in my hotel. I kid you not. I was going to be too hurt. Here’s the thing, she’s from Houston. I’m from Kansas City, but I live in Dallas. It was Kansas City versus Houston. So if we would have lost that game, ain’t no ‘Savage.’”

And, without the original, there wouldn’t be the remix featuring Beyoncé either.

So in a way, that Chiefs playoff victory made music history.