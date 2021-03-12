For Pete's Sake
College football fans roast Cornhuskers amid report they want to drop Oklahoma game
From 1970 to 1988, either Nebraska or Oklahoma won every Big Eight football title with one exception.
In 1976, Oklahoma State tied for the championship ... with the Cornhuskers and Sooners. Those two schools once ruled the roost in what is now the Big 12.
Nebraska left for the Big Ten in 2011, and the Cornhuskers haven’t faced the Sooners since. But that is supposed to change this fall when the teams are scheduled to meet in the 50th anniversary of the “Game of the Century.”
In 1971, Nebraska was the top-ranked team in the nation and edged No. 2 Oklahoma 35-31.
So this fall’s meeting would be a nod to the history between the schools. But it may not happen. Brett McMurphy of Stadium.com reported Nebraska is “trying to get out” of the game, which is scheduled for Sept. 18 in Norman, Oklahoma.
Nebraska is no longer a national power and hasn’t had a winning season since 2016, while Oklahoma has finished the last six seasons ranked in the top 10.
Are the Huskers ducking the Sooners? That’s what many fans believe, while others took note of what Nebraska coach Scott Frost said last year: “We want to play no matter who it is or where it is.”
The Cornhuskers were roasted by fans of other schools, while some Nebraska supporters were left shaking their heads. Here’s a sample of what was said on Twitter:
