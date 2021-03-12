College football fans roast Cornhuskers amid report they want to drop Oklahoma game

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walk off the field following an NCAA college football game against Minnesota in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Minnesota won 24-17. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) AP

From 1970 to 1988, either Nebraska or Oklahoma won every Big Eight football title with one exception.

In 1976, Oklahoma State tied for the championship ... with the Cornhuskers and Sooners. Those two schools once ruled the roost in what is now the Big 12.

Nebraska left for the Big Ten in 2011, and the Cornhuskers haven’t faced the Sooners since. But that is supposed to change this fall when the teams are scheduled to meet in the 50th anniversary of the “Game of the Century.”

In 1971, Nebraska was the top-ranked team in the nation and edged No. 2 Oklahoma 35-31.

So this fall’s meeting would be a nod to the history between the schools. But it may not happen. Brett McMurphy of Stadium.com reported Nebraska is “trying to get out” of the game, which is scheduled for Sept. 18 in Norman, Oklahoma.

Nebraska is no longer a national power and hasn’t had a winning season since 2016, while Oklahoma has finished the last six seasons ranked in the top 10.

Are the Huskers ducking the Sooners? That’s what many fans believe, while others took note of what Nebraska coach Scott Frost said last year: “We want to play no matter who it is or where it is.”

The Cornhuskers were roasted by fans of other schools, while some Nebraska supporters were left shaking their heads. Here’s a sample of what was said on Twitter:

‘Nebraska getting out of Oklahoma game is about financial problems facing the athletic department thanks to covid.’ @joshtweeterson via my brother Chris pic.twitter.com/mGQi4GSrdz — Aaron Krienert (@aaronkrienert) March 12, 2021

Big bad Cornhuskers too scared to play OU. It’s amazing to see how far they have fallen. Nebraska was too good to stay in the Big 12 but too scared to play it. https://t.co/6qgSL1CqsV — scott heun (@sheun71) March 12, 2021

Nebraska: we demand to play football!



Oklahoma: ok, sure



Nebraska: pic.twitter.com/J6gMD3rmlc — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) March 12, 2021

Nebraska running away from opponents just shows where this program is. It’s a damn shame @HuskerFBNation i hope you lose every game next year if the Oklahoma game is canceled. I hope Buffalo comes into Lincoln and just destroys you — Cam Furasek (@CAMufeelit) March 12, 2021

Top 3 softest moves of all time:

1. Kevin Durant leaving the Thunder

2. Kevin Durant leaving the Thunder

3. Nebraska trying to dodge OU https://t.co/teUEMO1TNH — Ely Millard (@ely_millard) March 12, 2021

The Cornhuskers apparently don’t want to be ground into cornmeal by the Sooners. https://t.co/Iq6tKryRDS — Mark R. Yzaguirre (@markyzaguirre) March 12, 2021

This Husker fan, unfortunately, fully supports this tweet. pic.twitter.com/HyARrqPKaI — Just Chris (@logical_cristo) March 12, 2021

Exceptional teams covet challenge and rise to the occasion.

Average teams accept challenge and give it their best.



And there are some, like the Cornhuskers, who try desperately to avoid challenge.



I remember when they were exceptional. https://t.co/6Yak8CJv4B — (@jamesaydelott) March 12, 2021

If this is true, and that's if, there is no real reason for Frost to still be the head football coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers — Akelo Roberts (@akeloroberts) March 12, 2021

Trying to 4-8 instead of 3-7. pic.twitter.com/aBgM7ydyTR — Ben Booth (@TheBenBoothShow) March 12, 2021

If Nebraska is seriously trying to not play Oklahoma just because.... then Husker football is dead forever. #RIPHUSKERS — Common$en$e (@en_common) March 12, 2021

If @HuskerFBNation backs out of the game with @OU_Football to schedule another home game, I hope Nebraska Fans boycott that home game and break the coveted “Sellout” streak. #whatajoke #GBR — Travis Schmidt (@Travis_Schmidt5) March 12, 2021

What a dramatic fall from grace for the cornhuskers. As a Big 12 fan, I have no sympathy. This program isn’t worth the cost of the bricks on memorial stadium. — Billy Locke (@Billy918Locke) March 12, 2021

The @Huskers seeing OU on that 2021 schedule like pic.twitter.com/XTHFRsq6DS — Curtis Cutler (@Boofenheimer) March 12, 2021