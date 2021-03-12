A guest on Sports Radio 810 in 2018 eerily predicted KU’s Les Miles-Jeff Long debacle

Will Harris has covered fantasy sports for ESPN since 2008, and he also handicaps sporting events.

Apparently, Harris sometimes can predict the future as well.

Harris is a frequent guest on WHB (810 AM), and the station shared a clip from an interview in 2018 in which Harris eerily predicted the events that transpired this week in the Kansas athletic department.

The WHB interview was shortly before Les Miles was hired as the Jayhawks’ football coach by KU athletic director Jeff Long in November 2018.

Miles’ tenure came to an end Monday when he and KU mutually agreed to part ways. Two days later, Long resigned as athletic director.

So 29 months after Long hired Miles, both are out of a job. It’s almost exactly as Harris predicted during that interview on Sports Radio 810.

“I know Jeff Long and Les Miles are buddies,” Harris said in 2018, “but if Jeff Long hires Les Miles — and I’m going to give Long enough credit to say that will that not happen — but if that does happen, they’ll be exiting together in two-and-a-half years, because that’s not gonna work.

“The reason that Miles doesn’t have a job now is because he can’t get past the interview phase with anybody. It is too evident, even to the most untrained interviewer that he doesn’t have it anymore. And that would be a complete disaster, it might not be a Charlie Weis-level disaster, but it would be a disaster.”

It ended up being cataclysmic, and the Long/Miles partnership fell apart only a month earlier than Harris had predicted.

Here is the clip:

#ESPN handicapper Will Harris saw how the Les Miles era would play out before he was even hired...Here's Will on The Program w/ @SorenPetro on November 6, 2018: pic.twitter.com/Pmwz4icn6A — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) March 11, 2021

Pretty amazing, right?