‘Jeopardy!’ contestants whiffed on an easy answer about Chiefs coach Andy Reid

Who is Andy Reid?

That’s an easy question, right? Well, not if you were one of the three contestants during an episode of “Jeopardy!” on Tuesday.

Katie Couric was the guest host, and in the category “Good Day, Sir!” was a $1,200 clue.

The contestants had to know the question to this answer: “After 21 seasons as a head coach, in 2019 this Kansas City Chiefs leader finally got to enjoy the last game of the season.”

There was even a photo of Reid and the answer was in reference to the 2019 NFL season, which the Chiefs finished with a win in Super Bowl LIV.

No one buzzed in, so Couric said: “Not football fans? We were looking for Andy Reid.”

Here is that part of the show from Twitter user Jonathan Kaplan:

Apparently going to back-to-back Super Bowls gets you to be an answer to a @Jeopardy question but not famous enough for three random people to know who you are. Sorry, Big Red! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/jI6jFiqDUO — Jonathan Kaplan (@happykappy7) March 10, 2021

Perhaps the contestants were thrown by the 2019 reference since Super Bowl LIV was played in 2020, but I’m guessing it’s more likely they don’t watch the NFL.