Heavy metal bands from the 1980s have new date to rock Kauffman Stadium

There may have been some hysteria among fans when last year’s Stadium Tour was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That meant Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard couldn’t play at Kauffman Stadium with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts as scheduled on June 23, 2020. The good news: You’ll still be able to show your wild side on Aug. 24, which is the new date for the show.

For people who bought tickets to last year’s concert, it’ll be the same ol’ situation as the tour organizers said “all tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are a ticket holder and cannot make the new show, you will receive an email from your ticket provider or you can visit livenation.com/refund.”

With the COVID-19 vaccines becoming more readily available, it hopefully will be nothing but a good time at The K if, say, you love rock ‘n’ roll.

All four bands were on Ranker’s list of Top 100 bands from the 1980s.

The last concert at Kauffman Stadium was in 2018 when Billy Joel performed. Before that, you have to back to REO Speedwagon in 1979.