National media members, KU fans express displeasure with Jayhawks AD Jeff Long

In this Nov. 18, 2018, file photo, Les Miles, left, is introduced as Kansas football coach by athletic director Jeff Long, right, during a news conference in Lawrence. AP

The Les Miles Era at Kansas ended Monday night with a thud.

KU and Miles mutually parted ways, just days after sexual misconduct allegations against Miles during his time as LSU’s head football coach became known.

Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said a search would begin at once for a new football coach. The athletic department tweeted this statement from Long:

“I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program. There is a lot of young talent on this football team, and I have no doubt we will identify the right individual to lead this program. We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process. We need to win football games, and that is exactly what we’re going to do.”

That Long focused solely on the success of the football team without mentioning the allegations against Miles didn’t sit well with many people.

Others couldn’t believe Long would have the chance to hire a new coach after hiring Miles, who went 3-18 with the Jayhawks.

Here’s a sample of what national media members and KU fans were saying on Twitter:

Bryan Fischer, an Athlon Sports columnist, dug up this quote from Long after David Beaty was fired:

This Jeff Long quote from when he fired David Beaty certainly looks more interesting in light of tonight’s news pic.twitter.com/bxKvBMagse — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) March 9, 2021

Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde wondered about Long’s future:

Not sure how much longer Jeff Long can maintain his position as athletic director. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 9, 2021

USA Today’s Dan Wolken blasted Long for his statement focusing on winning football games:

If you want to know what a disgraceful clown show Kansas is right now, its statement on Les Miles makes no reference to allegations of inappropriate behavior toward young women but prominently mentions the need to win more football games. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 9, 2021

Blake Schuster, who writes for Bleacher Report, tweeted:

Everything about the way Long has handled the Les Miles era has been shameful but waiting til 10pm on a Monday to announce this really is the perfect bookend. https://t.co/XaL0t45KuJ — Blake Schuster (@Schustee) March 9, 2021

This is easily the lowest point as a KU football fan of the last decade and it’s really not even close. The way this school continues to make the worst decisions available is nothing short of astouding. Jeff Long’s leadership has been one self-inflicted wound after another. — Blake Schuster (@Schustee) March 9, 2021

SB Nation’s Rock Chalk Talk shared this:

They’re not really going to let Jeff long hire another football coach are they — RCT (@rockchalktalk) March 9, 2021

A number of fans also let it be known they’re unhappy with Long. This is just a sample of what was being said on Twitter.

I would rather almost anyone lead the hiring of our next football coach than Jeff Long. — Jayhawk Talk (@JayhawkTalk) March 9, 2021

WOW. I can’t believe Kansas was dumb enough to let Jeff Long put out that statement. “We need to win football games and that’s what we’re going to do”? Wow. — David Gibson (@davidpbgibson) March 9, 2021

Find me one person outside @jefflongKU family who thinks he should keep his job. @UnivOfKansas has to get him out. Ideally a year ago. Preferably yesterday. But tomorrow will do I guess. #CardboardBoxSeason #SoLongLong #firejefflong — Ryan Schlesener (@rmschlesener) March 9, 2021

And now @jefflongKU should be next to go https://t.co/S4xr5KCxDc — Justin Wasmuth (@thewazzie) March 9, 2021

Why in the world is Jeff Long still employed and making this statement? What an embarrassment — Chet Manley (@WWSwagger) March 9, 2021

Can a new AD please conduct the hire? This guy was brought in to bring in Miles or Bielema who I want no part of. Get a good CEO type in here to handle this with professionalism, not loyalty. — Jimmy Lightfoot (@jimmylig) March 9, 2021

So the AD who hired & fired Les Miles gets to hire another head coach? https://t.co/wjcd4kwYHi — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) March 9, 2021

@jefflongKU you are going to flush this football program down the drain! Figure out how to do your job please! — Michael Irvine (@coachmirv) March 9, 2021

I'd like to point out that this release by @jefflongKU takes no responsibility for his miscues through this entire process, or his reckless nature running an athletic department that has seen more departures over that last few years than in recent memory. https://t.co/edu6vsEFzH — Aaron Berlin (@Aaron_Berlin) March 9, 2021