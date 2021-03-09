For Pete's Sake
National media members, KU fans express displeasure with Jayhawks AD Jeff Long
The Les Miles Era at Kansas ended Monday night with a thud.
KU and Miles mutually parted ways, just days after sexual misconduct allegations against Miles during his time as LSU’s head football coach became known.
Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said a search would begin at once for a new football coach. The athletic department tweeted this statement from Long:
“I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program. There is a lot of young talent on this football team, and I have no doubt we will identify the right individual to lead this program. We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process. We need to win football games, and that is exactly what we’re going to do.”
That Long focused solely on the success of the football team without mentioning the allegations against Miles didn’t sit well with many people.
Others couldn’t believe Long would have the chance to hire a new coach after hiring Miles, who went 3-18 with the Jayhawks.
Here’s a sample of what national media members and KU fans were saying on Twitter:
Bryan Fischer, an Athlon Sports columnist, dug up this quote from Long after David Beaty was fired:
Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde wondered about Long’s future:
USA Today’s Dan Wolken blasted Long for his statement focusing on winning football games:
Blake Schuster, who writes for Bleacher Report, tweeted:
SB Nation’s Rock Chalk Talk shared this:
A number of fans also let it be known they’re unhappy with Long. This is just a sample of what was being said on Twitter.
Comments