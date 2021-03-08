Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes seen in walking boot after surgery for turf toe injury

In most instances, a turf-toe injury requires surgery only in the most severe cases.

That applied to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who underwent surgery to repair a torn plantar plate in his foot. That is commonly known as turf toe.

Mahomes suffered the injury against the Browns in an AFC Divisional playoff game in January. While Mahomes is expected to be ready for training camp, he’s wearing a walking boot for now.

That’s not uncommon.

The Austin Foot and Ankle Specialists said following surgery for turf toe, a patient will wear a boot for five to six weeks.

Mahomes’ fiancee, Brittany Matthews, shared a photo of the couple on Instagram and he can be seen in the boot:

The couple became parents last month with the birth of their daughter, Sterling Skye.