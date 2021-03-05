Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr.’s blazing speed turns dropped ball into a rare four-base error

On Monday, Royals minor-league outfielder Seuly Matias stepped to the plate during a game against Cleveland in Goodyear, Arizona, and crushed a ball that manager Mike Matheny said traveled at least 500 feet.

The ball hit the leaves of a palm tree beyond the grass berm in left field, and might be the longest home run hit by anyone in a Royals player this year.

On Thursday, the Royals’ top prospect, infielder Bobby Witt Jr., also circled the bases during a plate appearance in Goodyear. There were a couple of notable differences.

First, Witt was playing the Reds, who share the spring-training complex with Cleveland.

And Witt rounded the bases much faster. Much, much faster.

In the top of the eighth inning, Witt hit a fly ball to left field that went off the glove of Cincinnati outfielder Errol Robinson. The ball rolled toward the center fielder, who had to take a few steps before retrieving the ball.

All the while Witt was flying around the bases and scored a Little League home run. But this was some big-league speed from Witt. Watch this play and ask yourself how many big-league players score on this:

Bobby Witt Jr. put his 60-grade speed on display as he raced around the bases tonight.



More on the #Royals five-tool prospect: https://t.co/8ZKBqCFHIi pic.twitter.com/9SugKoeaT3 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 5, 2021

It’s rare to see a dropped ball in left field turn into a four-base error, but that’s what Witt did.

The next batter was minor-league first baseman Nick Pratto who also rounded the bases after one swing of the bat. But this was a traditional home run by the Royals’ first-round pick in the 2017 draft:

Nick Pratto turning on a piped 97mph fastball from Tony Santillan. pic.twitter.com/bQK2ZssRfB — FanGraphs Prospects (@FG_Prospects) March 5, 2021