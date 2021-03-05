For Pete's Sake
Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr.’s blazing speed turns dropped ball into a rare four-base error
On Monday, Royals minor-league outfielder Seuly Matias stepped to the plate during a game against Cleveland in Goodyear, Arizona, and crushed a ball that manager Mike Matheny said traveled at least 500 feet.
The ball hit the leaves of a palm tree beyond the grass berm in left field, and might be the longest home run hit by anyone in a Royals player this year.
On Thursday, the Royals’ top prospect, infielder Bobby Witt Jr., also circled the bases during a plate appearance in Goodyear. There were a couple of notable differences.
First, Witt was playing the Reds, who share the spring-training complex with Cleveland.
And Witt rounded the bases much faster. Much, much faster.
In the top of the eighth inning, Witt hit a fly ball to left field that went off the glove of Cincinnati outfielder Errol Robinson. The ball rolled toward the center fielder, who had to take a few steps before retrieving the ball.
All the while Witt was flying around the bases and scored a Little League home run. But this was some big-league speed from Witt. Watch this play and ask yourself how many big-league players score on this:
It’s rare to see a dropped ball in left field turn into a four-base error, but that’s what Witt did.
The next batter was minor-league first baseman Nick Pratto who also rounded the bases after one swing of the bat. But this was a traditional home run by the Royals’ first-round pick in the 2017 draft:
