Joe Montana believes Chiefs have chance to be a dynasty despite Super Bowl loss

Chiefs quarterback Joe Montana, shown passing during the third quarter of a Dec. 18, 1994 game against the Houston Oilers at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 31-9. Kansas City Star file photo

Former Chiefs quarterback Joe Montana doesn’t study the ins and outs of the current player contracts, but he knows the importance of keeping a team’s core together.

Montana, who won four Super Bowls with the 49ers before joining the Chiefs in 1993, already has been part of a dynasty in San Francisco.

And during an interview last week with Fox News, Montana said he thinks the Chiefs team that played in the last two Super Bowls has a chance to be the NFL’s next dynasty.

“It’s hard to keep teams together, but the longer they can do that, the better,” Montana told Fox News. “(Patriots coach) Bill Belichick has proven that you can move players in and out and still be successful. But as long as the Chiefs can manage to keep their players at a level that they want, even as they get older, and find those younger guys to step in and replace them, I think they got a great chance.”

Much of the Chiefs’ core is inked to deals that will keep them in Kansas City for years.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is signed through the 2022 season, defensive linemen Chris Jones and Frank Clark have deals that run through 2023, while tight end Travis Kelce is under contract through 2025.

And quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ megadeal keeps him with the Chiefs through the 2031 season.

All of those stars helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV and played in Super Bowl LV.

“Obviously, with the age of Patrick Mahomes, that changes things a little bit because you’re going to have him around for all of his career,” Montana said. “Hopefully, he won’t be one of those guys that wants to go and play somewhere else, or maybe they will make it so he doesn’t have to go somewhere else. Because I wouldn’t want to lose him. But yeah, I think they have an opportunity to do that (become a dynasty).”