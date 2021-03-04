Proposed NFL rule change may be beneficial to Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy in the future

Between the end of the 2020 regular season and Super Bowl LV, seven NFL teams hired a new head coach.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy either spoke with or was contacted for each of those jobs, but all the while he remained busy preparing for the Super Bowl. In the end, each team chose someone else as head coach.

A year ago, five NFL teams hired new head coaches before Super Bowl LIV. Bieniemy went through a round of interviews again but the jobs were all filled while he was helping the Chiefs defeat the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

If the Chiefs make a third straight Super Bowl next year, coaching jobs might not get filled while Bieniemy is working on a game plan.

The Buffalo Bills reportedly want to make teams wait until a champion has been crowned before any new head coaches can be hired.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported the Bills “submitted a rules change proposal to the NFL that would bar interviews for front-office and coaching positions until after the conference title games, and hirings until after the Super Bowl. Owners could vote on it this offseason. Would be a BIG change.”

Sources: The Bills have submitted a rules change proposal to the NFL that would bar interviews for front-office and coaching positions until after the conference title games, and hirings until after the Super Bowl.



Owners could vote on it this offseason. Would be a BIG change. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 3, 2021

Why a big change? Well, it’s not just Bieniemy who was busy in the playoffs and didn’t get a head coaching job.

This is also from Breer:

Worth noting, five assistants from the conference finalists were requested for 14 HC interviews this year.



• Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (7)

• Bucs DC Todd Bowles (3)

• Bills OC Brian Daboll (2)

• Bills DC Leslie Frazier (1)

• Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (1)



Jobs landed: 0. https://t.co/icFiTwJx4w — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 3, 2021

Any rule change has to be approved by 24 of the 32 NFL owners (75%).