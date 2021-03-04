NFL makes highlight reel featuring the best of Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu from 2020

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, right, intercepts a pass intended for Denver Broncos receiver K.J. Hamler during the second half of Sunday’s game. AP

The Broncos might make it a point to know where Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is on every snap when the teams play next season.

Half of Mathieu’s six interceptions in the 2020 regular season came against the Broncos, and he also recovered a fumble in a game in Denver.

Mathieu had a sensational season and was chosen for the All-Pro team and the Pro Bowl. The NFL put together a highlight reel of his 10 best plays from the season. Four came against the Broncos, and No. 1 was a pick-six against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium.

The best plays were all from the regular season and don’t include his interception against the Cleveland Browns in an AFC Divisional playoff game.

Did the NFL get your favorite play in this video?