Brett Veach on first step for returning Chiefs players who opted out of 2020 season

The Chiefs are getting reinforcements for the 2021 season, and it won’t just come through the NFL Draft or potential free-agent signings.

Coming back for the Chiefs are running back Damien Williams and offensive linemen Lucas Niang and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. All three opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach talked with KCSP-AM’s Bob Fescoe and Josh Klingler, and Veach said all three are excited to get back to the Chiefs.

Veach was asked what the three will face as they return to football activities. There is one key first step, Veach said.

“I think the first part is getting them in the building and just doing baseline testing,” Veach said. “They will get their physicals, and they will get time with the training staff and the weight room staff, so they’ll assess where they are.

“Now, you and I know how this works — everyone says they’re working out. And some guys, the workouts are more intense than what they would do here. And some guys say they’re working out, but the workouts aren’t where they need to be. So I think the first thing you do is get them in-house, go through the medical, get the physical and get baseline foundations of where they are strength-wise, cardio-wise, and our guys will do that, and then we’ll put a plan together

“And to your question, some guys maybe have a little bit of a longer lead-up time, but some guys that come in in a little bit better shape and they’re more in tune to where their bodies were last year. Probably less of that type of lead-in time, so it’s really dependent on what the medical staff and the strength training staff say.”

