Jarrod Dyson’s expected return led to many Royals fans making a Blues Brothers joke

A month after the Royals won the 2015 World Series, relief pitcher Greg Holland became a free agent.

In December 2016, Royals closer Wade Davis was traded to the Chicago Cubs, and a month later the Royals traded outfielder Jarrod Dyson to the Seattle Mariners.

The three were part of Royals teams that made consecutive World Series appearances in 2014-15. Dyson scored the go-ahead run in the 12th inning of Game 5 of the 2015 World Series and Davis closed out the win and the series.

Last year, Holland returned to the Royals and had six saves an a 1.91 ERA. Davis is currently in spring camp with the Royals after signing a free-agent contract. And The Star’s Lynn Worthy reported Tuesday night that Dyson has agreed to return to the Royals, pending a physical.

Many Royals fans on Twitter had the same reaction and quoted from the classic movie “The Blues Brothers.”

Yep, it’s this oft-repeated phrase from John Belushi:

Here’s what fans shared on Twitter:

@TheRealHos305 and @Mooose_8 come back home! Pick Lorenzo Cain up on the way! We’re getting the band back together! @Royals https://t.co/CyMSQ1bMWS pic.twitter.com/aA952SNzqf — Big Papi Lee Roy (@TreyBayBay_25) March 3, 2021

The Royals are getting the band back together for an encore and I’m here for it. — Dommmm (@_DOMMination) March 3, 2021

Getting the band back together! pic.twitter.com/N6acSH1hPs — Abe #FreeTrevorStory (@AbeElDon) March 3, 2021

Damn. Getting the band back together https://t.co/EE1KPiIS34 — ChiefsJayhawksRoyals (@CJR16255) March 3, 2021