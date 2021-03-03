For Pete's Sake
Jarrod Dyson’s expected return led to many Royals fans making a Blues Brothers joke
A month after the Royals won the 2015 World Series, relief pitcher Greg Holland became a free agent.
In December 2016, Royals closer Wade Davis was traded to the Chicago Cubs, and a month later the Royals traded outfielder Jarrod Dyson to the Seattle Mariners.
The three were part of Royals teams that made consecutive World Series appearances in 2014-15. Dyson scored the go-ahead run in the 12th inning of Game 5 of the 2015 World Series and Davis closed out the win and the series.
Last year, Holland returned to the Royals and had six saves an a 1.91 ERA. Davis is currently in spring camp with the Royals after signing a free-agent contract. And The Star’s Lynn Worthy reported Tuesday night that Dyson has agreed to return to the Royals, pending a physical.
Many Royals fans on Twitter had the same reaction and quoted from the classic movie “The Blues Brothers.”
Yep, it’s this oft-repeated phrase from John Belushi:
Here’s what fans shared on Twitter:
Comments