Former Royals pitcher Zack Greinke eyes a career goal: joining the 10-10 Club

Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke will open his 18th season in the majors next month, and he has a shot to finish his career with some impressive milestones.

Greinke, 37, needs 311 strikeouts to reach 3,000, and his next victory will put him in the top 100 in Major League Baseball history in that category.

Heck, with five more victories, he would tie former Braves star John Smoltz with 213 for his career.

When apprised of these potential career achievements on Monday, Greinke said he’s focused more on making the 10-10 Club.

“The only milestone I pay attention to is I wanted to get 10 home runs and 10 stolen bases, and then I got traded to the American League and made it way harder for that to happen,” Greinke told reporters Monday.

Greinke was sent from the Diamondbacks to Astros ahead of the trade deadline in 2019, but in September got to bat during an interleague game in Milwaukee.

In the fifth inning, he hit a single but was caught stealing. It seems the low-key Greinke was too amped.

“I got caught stealing for the first time ever when I was in Houston because I wanted to steal so bad because I knew it might be my last chance to get 10 stolen bases,” Greinke said. “And then I got caught because I wanted it too much.”

Here is Greinke talking about his career goals:

