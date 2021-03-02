Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill celebrated his 27th birthday with a windmill basketball dunk

In addition to his blazing speed and ankle-breaking ability to change directions, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has shown the ability to outjump defensive players

Hill, who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, often grabs passes over taller defenders. Here’s a great example from the 2019 season when Hill snagged a ball over a Texans safety, who is 3 inches taller.

At his Pro Day, Hill’s vertical leap was measured at 40.5 inches. And although he’s getting older, Hill can still jump.

Monday was Hill’s 27th birthday and he spent part of the day on the basketball court. Hill showed off that leaping ability with a windmill dunk as this video from Twitter user Overtime shows:

Happy birthday fam pic.twitter.com/mxdV1HxtQD — Overtime (@overtime) March 2, 2021

Judging by the court, Hill was in Miami on Monday.