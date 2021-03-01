A ‘confusing’ surge of bets are being placed on Royals player to win AL MVP award

Kansas City Royals Adalberto Mondesi (27) is congratulated by teammate Salvador Perez (13) after his solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) AP

Is this the season Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi puts it all together and has an MVP-type season?

With his mix of speed and power, Mondesi seems to have the tools to be one of the best players in Major League Baseball. But OddsChecker.com, which provides access to betting sites, says Mondesi is only a 100-to-1 shot to win the American League MVP award this season.

Other players with those odds are Cleveland outfielder Franmil Reyes, Angels catcher Max Stassi and Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman, per OddsChecker.com.

Angels outfielder Mike Trout has the best odds to win the MVP award (+230), followed by Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (11-to-1) and Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (12-to-1), said OddsChecker. It noted that 20% of bettors are putting their money on Trout.

The player garnering the highest amount of wagers? It’s Mondesi at 40%.

“The love for Adalberto Mondesi is confusing to me,” said Kyle Newman, a public relations associate for OddsChecker. “He’s never won any kind of award and he’s never even put together a 3 WAR season. For him to win the MVP award would be an all-time shocker. Yet, bettors seem to love him.”

Mondesi, 25, made his major-league debut in the 2015 World Series as a pinch-runner. He had 10 triples in 2019, which tied teammates Hunter Dozier and Whit Merrifield for most in the league. A year ago, Mondesi led the majors with 24 stolen bases.