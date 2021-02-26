‘We love you, Kel.’ Royals fans thank Kelvin Herrera after he announces his retirement

For most Royals fans, the memories that stand out most from Game 5 of the 2015 World Series were Eric Hosmer’s mad dash home, Christian Colon’s go-ahead single and Wade Davis’ strikeout that clinched the series.

But don’t forget about Kelvin Herrera, who pitched scoreless innings in the seventh, eighth and ninth, allowing the Royals to rally to force extra innings.

Herrera appeared in three games during the series and didn’t allow a run. During that postseason, he had a 0.66 ERA. As The Star’s Blair Kerkhoff noted, Herrera is the Royals’ career leader in playoff appearances (22) and postseason strikeouts (38, tied with Davis).

The Royals didn’t have a star during their playoff runs in 2014 and 2015, as it was a team effort. But a number of players had pivotal roles.

That includes Herrera, who announced his retirement from baseball on Friday.

Royals fans certainly appreciated the contributions Herrera made

