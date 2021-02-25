For Pete's Sake

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs have been nominated for an international sports award

Although he’s just 25 years old, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes already has conquered nearly every NFL mountain.

Mahomes has won a Super Bowl, been that game’s MVP, won the NFL MVP award, thrown for more than 5,000 yards in a season and had 50 touchdown passes in a single season.

Now Mahomes can make a splash on the international sports level. He was nominated for the 2021 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award.

The Laureus Awards say they are “aimed at not only celebrating the highest sporting achievement but also honoring those whose actions have transcended the court, track or field of play.” More than 1,000 sports journalists select the nominees.

Mahomes is up against athletes from Poland, Spain, Austria and Slovenia. Here is Mahomes’ competition for the World Breakthrough of the Year Award, and their feats, from Laureus:

Laureus shared this tweet about Mahomes, and while the Super Bowl number is wrong, Mahomes’ work off the field was highlighted:

Previous winners of the award include: tennis star Naomi Osaka, golfer Sergio Garcia and golfer Jordan Spieth

The Chiefs are nominated for the World Team of the Year Award along with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Argentina men’s rugby team, the Formula One’s Mercedes AMG-Petronas and soccer powerhouses Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

Past winners include South Africa’s Rugby Union Team, France’s World Cup-winning soccer team, the Chicago Cubs World Series-winning team and Germany’s World Cup-winning team.

Former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith is a nominee for World Comeback of the Year. Also in the running: Rockies pitcher Daniel Bard, U.S. women’s soccer star Alex Morgan, U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin, Japan badminton star Kento Momota and Canada snowboarder Max Parrot.

Laureus said the awards show will be a virtual event that will take place in early May. In past years, the show has moved to different locations, including Monaco, Berlin and Shanghai.

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
