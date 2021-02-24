Tom Watson shares a special get-well message to Tiger Woods after car accident

Tom Watson is 2 shots back and in second place heading into Sunday’s final round of the Watson Challenge. jawooldridge@kcstar.com

Judging by the photos of Tiger Woods’ car, it’s remarkable that he survived Tuesday’s terrible single-vehicle rollover accident in California.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy Carlos Gonzalez on Tuesday said Woods was wearing a seatbelt, which “greatly increased the likelihood that it saved his life.”

Let that be a reminder to us all of the importance of seatbelts.

Late on Tuesday night, a message on Tiger Woods’ Twitter account said he underwent a lengthy surgery on his lower right leg and ankle.

“Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center,” Dr. Anish Mahajan said in a statement.

“Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling.”

That type of fracture is similar to the one suffered by former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith when he was injured during Washington’s game against the Texans in 2018.

The Twitter message said Woods was “awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room.”

Kansas City’s Tom Watson, an eight-time major tournament winner, wrote a message on Twitter to Woods: “Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family @TigerWoods. We all wish you a complete recovery.”

That’s cool: one golf legend offering words of comfort to another golf legend.