Two crazy historical stats from Kansas State’s upset victory against No. 7 Oklahoma
The Kansas State men’s basketball team has seen some serious highs and lows this season.
The Wildcats, 7-18 overall and 3-13 in the Big 12, hit rock bottom with a double-digit home loss to Division II Fort Hays State on Dec. 8. K-State lost 81-68 in a game that was scheduled after the Wildcats’ contest with Butler was postponed as a COVID-19 precaution.
On Tuesday, the Wildcats reached their high point, beating seventh-ranked Oklahoma 62-57 in Manhattan. Mike McGuirl had a huge game for the Wildcats.
How unlikely was Kansas State’s victory? These two wild historical stats sum it up well. First, there was this graphic on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” after the game:
Wake Forest opened that 1993-94 season with a 70-68 loss to Division II Alaska-Anchorage in the Great Alaskan Shootout, then later won at No. 2 Duke, 69-68.
Stats by Stats shared this nugget about K-State, which was the fourth team in 20 years to be 10 or more games under .500 and defeat a top-10 opponent.
