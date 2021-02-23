Got $1? You could name the NASCAR race to be held in May at Kansas Speedway

You’d have a tough time buying a 20-ounce bottle of soda, a comic book or a cup of coffee for $1 these days.

But you could name a NASCAR race for a buck.

Yep, Busch Beer is having a contest to name the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on May 2. The cost for each entry is a $1 donation to Farm Rescue, which says it “supports family farmers across the country.”

You have to be 21 years or older to take part, then register for the contest and submit the idea for the race name. The deadline to enter is March 3, and you can take your shot by clicking this link or the one in the tweet below.

NAME A NASCAR RACE FOR $1. NO JOKE.



We're giving you the opportunity to name the @NASCAR Cup Series Race at @KansasSpeedway on 5/2 in support of American Farmers! Submit your race name and make a $1 donation to Farm Rescue below by 3/3. Let the names begin! — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) February 23, 2021

Busch said once submissions have been received, fans will vote on the top four names on March 8-9. The winning name will be on the official logo, tickets to the event, race merchandise, the infield grass and at NASCAR.com, Busch said.

So what sounds good? The KC Barbecue Rules 400? How about Patrick Mahomes 4 President 400? The Two-Hit Whit 400? Or maybe the Raiders Stink 400?

The May race at Kansas Speedway has had various names in recent years:

2020: Super Start Batteries 400 (race held in July)

2019: Digital Ally 400

2018: KC Masterpiece 400

2017: Go Bowling 400

2016: GoBowling.com 400

2015: SpongeBob SquarePants 400

2014: 5-Hour Energy 400