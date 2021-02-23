NFL Network analyst outlines why Chiefs should sign free-agent Patrick Peterson

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) intercepts a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Glendale, Arizona. AP

Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro who is currently an unrestricted free agent.

Peterson, 30, tied for 59th among all cornerbacks with eight passes defensed last season, so he may not be the most coveted defensive back in the free-agent market.

But Peter Schrager, an analyst for Fox Sports and NFL Network, said Tuesday that Peterson is a perfect fit for the Chiefs. He outlined three reasons on “Good Morning Football.”

1. Chiefs don’t stand pat

“Reason No. 1, the Chiefs are always aggressive and always looking to add top veteran free-agent talent,” Schrager said. “Over the years, whether it’s been Tyrann Mathieu or Le’Veon Bell last year mid-season, or Sammy Watkins a few years back when they were still, you know, loaded at wide receiver at the time with other guys. The Chiefs, they never just say we’re good. They always want to add, add and add, and I look at this team and say, is there too many stars on it? No, because they find a way to make it work.

“Andy Reid is the ultimate players coach, and we’ll find a way to make sure everyone feels the love and feels they’re getting their propers. Patrick Peterson, again like I said, one of the best cornerbacks of the last 20 years in all football, has been that elite player. Is his best football behind him? I don’t know, I can’t say that. But I will say this: there is still some good football left. The Kansas City Chiefs have always found a way to take top talents, harness them, bring them together and add them to that team.”

2. He’s got a friend

“There are some familiar ties there. I mentioned Tyrann Mathieu, No. 32, well, he played in Arizona with Patrick Peterson for five years and they go back even further,” Schrager said. “They played at LSU together for a season. They wore that No. 7 jersey, which is the most honored number at LSU and they both have a great bond and great relationship. If you need your LeBron to recruit or your Tom Brady to recruit, or someone to say ‘Hey, here’s where you should come play,’ I believe this guy, number 32, the Pied Piper of that defense can make the phone call to Patrick Peterson and say, ‘Let’s go get you a ring. You deserve that. You’ve gotten to the NFC Championship Game you’ve been a part of the NFL Top 100. Patrick Peterson join us.”

3. Possible opening

“And then the third point why would the Chiefs even need Patrick Peterson? Bashaud Breeland the No. 1 corner, he’s a free agent, he might be walking out that door,” Schrager said. “Breeland, he had a rough Super Bowl as you know, he has been the No. 1, and some people say he’s not a true No. 1 there’s other guys. No, no, Bashaud Breeland deserves his respect, he was really good the past few seasons. But I believe Patrick Peterson could be even better.

“If Breeland is to go elsewhere, they’re not to bring him back, can you imagine going from one No. 21 to another No. 21? Patrick Peterson, I think he still has a market. He is a free agent, he might not be the name that he used to be in this league but I think the perfect fit for him would be to take his talents to Kansas City.”

Nate Burleson brought up perhaps the biggest stumbling block: money. The Chiefs are over the salary cap as of right now, and Peterson’s last contract paid him $70 million over five seasons.

“It would have to take Patrick Peterson to say, ‘You know what, I’ve made a lot of money but I’m willing to take a little bit of a paycut to potentially get that ring and go to a team that is Super Bowl ready right now,’” Schrager said.

Here is the conversation.

