‘Unique Andy Reid artifacts’ are going on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Andy Reid and the Chiefs have had a tough first half against the Chargers in Los Angeles. KC Star file photo

Only four men in NFL history have won more games as coach than the Chiefs’ Andy Reid, so it seems likely he’ll be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame at some point.

In the meantime, some of the things Reid wore during the 2020 season are in Canton, Ohio, and will be on display in the Hall of Fame.

The face shield and Chiefs cap that Reid wore in the early part of the season have arrived in Canton, the Hall of Fame announced. These “unique Andy Reid artifacts,” as the Hall called them, will be in the Pro Football Today Gallery.

This past season will long be remembered for being played during the COVID-19 pandemic. Face coverings were required on the sideline, and in the Chiefs’ season opener, Reid’s choice of protection made a lot of people laugh.

As the Chiefs rolled to an easy 34-20 victory over the Texans, Reid’s face shield repeatedly fogged up, making it difficult for him to see.

“Yeah, that was brutal,” Reid said after the game. “I didn’t do very good with that thing. But it’ll be better the next time. I appreciate you asking that, though, it was a bit of a mess, but we’ll get it fixed.”

Reid was correct, as the fogging issue was never a problem after that. But at one point in the season, Reid switched to a cloth Chiefs facemask.

The Hall of Fame shared this look at the items:

New to arrive at the Hall: the game-worn hat and face shield of @Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. He wore both of these items much of the 2020 season as a part of the @NFL's COVID-19 protocols.



More on these items: https://t.co/eoPrNNLMWP#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/zdy1tNGRF7 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 22, 2021