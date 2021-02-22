Chargers cornerback sees multiple Chiefs Super Bowl titles in Patrick Mahomes’ future

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (25) looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn) AP

After his playing days ended with the Kansas football team in 2010, cornerback Chris Harris Jr. failed to hear his name called at the NFL Draft.

Harris then signed as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos, and showed the other 31 NFL teams what they missed. He made four Pro Bowls in his first eight seasons, was named to the All-Pro Team in 2016 and helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50.

Last spring, Harris signed as a free agent with the Chargers, meaning he’d continue to face Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes twice a year.

That’s significant, because Harris was on the “Endless Hustle” podcast and was asked which NFL quarterback has the greatest arm strength among those he has faced.

Harris, 31, didn’t hesitate with his answer.

“Mahomes, man,” Harris said. “I’ve played with Peyton (Manning), I’ve played prime (Tom) Brady. People would say those are the GOATs, right? From what I’m seeing, man, Mahomes is the best so far.”

Harris was asked what makes Mahomes’ arm strength so special.

“He can throw off any angle, from rolling to the left, rolling to the right, sitting in the pocket, from any angle, he can make the throw,” Harris said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s 70, 80 yards. He might be able to throw 100 yards, you never know. But rolling to the left or right, he can throw it almost to the equal distance. You got a guy that’s very elusive and can run and also can throw anywhere on the field off any angle.”

The conversation turned to the over/under on the number of Super Bowls that Mahomes will win. Although Harris is in the same division as Mahomes and the Chiefs, he think Kansas City has a bright future.

Harris asked the age of Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill (he’s 26) and then said he thinks Mahomes can win “four or five” Super Bowls during his career.

Here is the clip of Harris talking about Mahomes and the Chiefs’ promising Super Bowl future.