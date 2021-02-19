For Pete's Sake
Anaheim Ducks jokingly offered free beer to all fans, but there’s an obvious catch
California has stringent restrictions on fans being allowed into sporting events, so the Anaheim Ducks have played in an empty arena during the NHL season.
That can’t be enjoyable for the Ducks or their fans, but the team had some fun with the current state of things ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Minnesota Wild.
The Ducks promised something to every fan in attendance:
Yep, no one was able to take advantage of the giveaway, but it was still a funny message.
At least most people on Twitter saw it that way.
Minnesota won the game 3-1.
