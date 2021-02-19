For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Anaheim Ducks jokingly offered free beer to all fans, but there’s an obvious catch

Anaheim Ducks center Danton Heinen, right, controls the puck nextx to Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Anaheim Ducks center Danton Heinen, right, controls the puck nextx to Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) Alex Gallardo AP

California has stringent restrictions on fans being allowed into sporting events, so the Anaheim Ducks have played in an empty arena during the NHL season.

That can’t be enjoyable for the Ducks or their fans, but the team had some fun with the current state of things ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Minnesota Wild.

The Ducks promised something to every fan in attendance:

Yep, no one was able to take advantage of the giveaway, but it was still a funny message.

At least most people on Twitter saw it that way.

Minnesota won the game 3-1.

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service