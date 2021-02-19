Anaheim Ducks jokingly offered free beer to all fans, but there’s an obvious catch

Anaheim Ducks center Danton Heinen, right, controls the puck nextx to Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) AP

California has stringent restrictions on fans being allowed into sporting events, so the Anaheim Ducks have played in an empty arena during the NHL season.

That can’t be enjoyable for the Ducks or their fans, but the team had some fun with the current state of things ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Minnesota Wild.

The Ducks promised something to every fan in attendance:

Big if true pic.twitter.com/krODkXBcfH — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) February 19, 2021

Yep, no one was able to take advantage of the giveaway, but it was still a funny message.

At least most people on Twitter saw it that way.

pic.twitter.com/NFFgijILAy — Josue lives in a society (@hosway__) February 19, 2021

both funny and sad — Ken K2BNY (@kd2uqe) February 19, 2021

Does my cutout count? Because I’m wearing the retro throwback. I’m not picky, cold domestic will do. — Jennifer Johnson (@litljenj) February 19, 2021

Me walking back to sec 429 before the puck drops pic.twitter.com/ilSoYI5JZD — Anthony (@antwwwan1) February 19, 2021

Well if members of the ice crew are fans.... good night for them. — Steve Holloway (@steveholloway31) February 19, 2021

Clever marketing...



I took a picture in case you honor it in future promotions...



*wink wink* — Andrew Boydston (@FunnyBoydston) February 19, 2021

I guess the Jumbotron folks need something to do — Tim Sullivan (@WatchTimTweet) February 19, 2021

Minnesota won the game 3-1.