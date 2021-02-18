Estimate shows more than half of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s huge contract will go to taxes

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2020, file photo, San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. throws to first for the out on Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts during the first inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series in Arlington, Texas. Tatis has agreed to a 14-year deal that will keep the shortstop with the Padres until he’s 35 years old, according to two people familiar with the situation. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) AP

Padres fans who buy a Fernando Tatis Jr. jersey are going to have an opportunity to wear it for years to come.

On Wednesday, Tatis reportedly agreed to a 14-year, $340 million contract extension. ESPN’s Jeff Passan noted Tatis received the third-biggest deal in baseball history, behind Angels star Mike Trout (12 years, $426.5 million, signed in 2019) and Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts (12 years, $365 million, signed in 2020).

Tatis’ deal will keep him with San Diego through the 2035 season. Tatis, 22, has slashed at .301/.582/.956 with 39 home runs and 24 doubles in 143 career games.

Spotrac estimated that Tatis’ average annual salary will be slightly more than $24.2 million.

However, Tatis will be paying a hefty amount in taxes, according to Sportico.

In an article about the monster contact, a trio of authors estimated Tatis will end up earning roughly $360 million, but he will pay big in taxes because of rates charged on the local, state and federal levels.

Michael McCann, Barry Bloom and Robert Raiola write: “Those taxes include so-called ‘jock taxes,’ which are imposed by states (and/or cities) on visiting teams’ players for games played in their jurisdictions.

“So how much will Tatis actually “take home”? He’ll net about $168,980,000 after taxes.”

That estimate means Tatis would take home slightly less than half of that eye-popping deal.

Still not too shabby, right?