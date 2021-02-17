For Pete's Sake

Multiple Chiefs players featured in latest NFL ‘Bad Lip Reading’ episode

Screengrab of Bad Lip Reading YouTube video

There hasn’t been a lot of lip reading during the past 11 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but one of the few exceptions is the sporting world.

Athletes don’t often wear masks to protect from spreading the coronavirus while playing, and that is especially true in the NFL.

That’s allowed the people who put out the Bad Lip Reading videos to release their “NFL 2021” edition. There’s a big dose of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the video, who at one point says, “I like to pretend I’m a creature of the night.”

Andrew Wylie, Eric Fisher, Chris Jones, Charvarius Ward, Tyreek Hill and others are featured. That includes a clip of safety Tyrann Mathieu from Super Bowl LV, following his dust-up with Tom Brady.

Brady says to Mathieu, “Oh, well may I offer to text your girlfriend, I can show her all the rings.”

Mathieu responds: “Tom Brady, that’s so mean.”

Of course, that’s not really what was said, but that’s the fun of this Bad Lip Reading video.

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
