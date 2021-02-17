Happy Gilmore, Shooter McGavin trade barbs on 25th anniversary of movie’s release

Twenty-five years ago, actor Adam Sandler changed the face of golf for weekend duffers everywhere.

Sandler co-wrote and starred in “Happy Gilmore,” which was released on Feb. 16, 1996. Sandler played Happy, a washed-up hockey player who finds he has the ability to drive a golf ball great distances by employing a slap-shot on the tee.

Along the way he gets in a fistfight with Bob Barker, saves his grandmother’s house and tries to best to defeat his golfing enemy, Shooter McGavin (played by Christopher McDonald).

Since Tuesday was the 25th anniversary of the movie’s release, Sandler shared a video on Twitter in which he recreated that iconic tee shot, one that many amateur golfers have since imitated, and had a message for Shooter:

Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/p1aY9JcFWh — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 16, 2021

McGavin/McDonald responded with a fun message:

If you are unfamiliar with the movie, here is a scene of Shooter McGavin and Happy Gilmore:

The PGA released a video tribute to “Happy Gilmore” in which the pros tried their hand at the iconic tee shot and quoted from the movie:

Happy anniversary, Happy Gilmore.



The movie was released 25 years ago today.



The golf legend forever lives on. pic.twitter.com/i2CFrKpaYh — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 16, 2021