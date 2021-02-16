National media members say the Royals are ‘speeding up their competitive window’

Five American League teams had a winning percentage of .583 or higher last season, and three were in the Central division.

The Twins, Indians and White Sox all made the postseason, which was expanded from five teams to eight during a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately for the Royals, they fell out of contention early and were never really in the playoff hunt.

But his season the Royals could make some noise in one of the toughest divisions in baseball, according to a number of national media members.

In what has been a relatively quiet off-season around Major League Baseball, the Royals have been active.

Last week, the Royals traded for Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi. They also have signed a bevy of free agents: first baseman Carlos Santana, pitcher Mike Minor, outfielder Michael A. Taylor, and they brought back relief pitcher Greg Holland.

The moves have caught the attention of national media members. Here’s a sample of what is being said.

ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez tweeted the Royals “have given themselves a chance.”

We need more teams like the Royals. Nobody really had them close to contention when the offseason began, but they signed a bunch of dudes early — Santana, Minor, Michael Taylor — then traded for Andrew Benintendi & have given themselves a chance with several promising young arms. — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) February 11, 2021

MLB.com’s David Adler included the Royals in his story headlined, “These 7 teams could be better than you think.”

Here is an excerpt: “Now that they’ve traded for Andrew Benintendi, they actually have a lot of good hitters in their lineup — Benintendi, Jorge Soler, Whit Merrifield, Carlos Santana, Hunter Dozier —plus the elite speed threat of Adalberto Mondesi. ... if the return of Mike Minor pans out like the return of Greg Holland did last year, this staff has potential.

In analyzing the Benintendi trade for Fangraphs, Dan Szymborski wasn’t quite ready to put the Royals in the category of playoff contenders. However, he summed up things this way:

“In 2021, this trade is probably a wash for the Red Sox and insignificant for the Mets. Meanwhile, how Benintendi does in Kansas City is an interesting storyline. The Royals are sneaking closer to the point at which a lot of coins coming up heads could be enough to make them relevant.”

FanSided’s Mark Powell broke down the Benintendi trade for the teams involved: Royals, Red Sox and Mets.

This is part of what he wrote: “Very, very quietly, the Royals are speeding up their competitive window. Kansas City has made some low-key good signings this offseason, including Carlos Santana. ...

“For the Royals, this was a case of ‘why not?’ Benintendi is still young enough to make a difference and under contract through 2022. It’s the kind of win-now move that could actually pay off in the long run, and worst-case scenario, there are plenty of outfield replacements waiting in the minors.”

Bernie Pleskoff, a former MLB scout, wrote on Twitter that he applauded the Royals for trying to improve.

I applaud the #Royals for trying to improve. I don't see why the #Mets were involved, either. If Benintendi can recover what had scouts praising him, this could be consequential for the #Royals. That's a big, big IF. https://t.co/dhwjfuq4ad — Bernie Pleskoff (@BerniePleskoff) February 11, 2021