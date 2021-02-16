Incomplete pass by Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes makes NFL list of season’s top 100 plays

Highlights of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing left-handed passes or his no-look throws have been widely shared on social media for years now.

Following the Chiefs’ 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, we’ve also seen plenty of replays of an incomplete pass from the game. And chances are that play will be part of Mahomes’ highlight reel for quite some time.

The pass in question was a fourth-quarter heave to the end zone after Mahomes had been tripped up. He was falling to the ground and released the ball at the Tampa Bay 30-yard line.

It was a frozen rope that reached the end zone where it went through the hands of Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and hit Chiefs running back Darrel Williams in the facemask.

The Chiefs probably would have lost the game if Williams made the catch, but if that had been a touchdown, it would have been one of the greatest plays in Super Bowl history. Instead, the pass was incomplete.

Nevertheless, the NFL considered it one of the best plays from the 2020 season. The NFL tweeted a video compilation of plays No. 75-100 on Monday, and that pass, which fell to the ground, made the list.

Top 100 Plays of 2020 ... 100-75! pic.twitter.com/R1B2vhzNu1 — NFL (@NFL) February 15, 2021