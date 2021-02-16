NFL Films video shows how much Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s former players still love him

While the Chiefs were on the field preparing for Super Bowl LV, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player planned to sneak up on coach Andy Reid from behind.

Reid’s back was turned when running back LeSean McCoy saw his moment and grabbed hold and said, “I’ll take you down right now.”

It was all in good fun as McCoy and Reid know each other well. McCoy played for the Chiefs last season and started his career with the Eagles when Reid was coaching in Philadelphia.

So McCoy and Reid ended up embracing on the field ahead of the Super Bowl and McCoy said: “I love you.”

NFL Films captured that moment and one involving Browns running back Kareem Hunt after the Chiefs defeated Cleveland in an AFC Divisional playoff game last month.

It’s clear both players still really like Reid, and those interactions made for a fun video:

Nobody loves Andy Reid more than his old RBs ️️@CutonDime25 | @Kareemhunt7 pic.twitter.com/e7TlfVw7ep — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 11, 2021