Chiefs’ Anthony Sherman: ‘Lot of little mistakes’ led to offensive woes in Super Bowl

Not counting the kneel down at the end of the first half, the Chiefs had 10 drives in Super Bowl LV and came away with nine points.

Through three quarters, the Chiefs had gained just 168 yards, a staggering total for a team that usually moves the ball with ease.

On Friday, Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman visited the “Good Morning Football” crew on the NFL Network and was asked why the offense had such a tough time Sunday in a 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers.

“I don’t know. I can’t really pinpoint one thing,” Sherman said. “I think it was just a combination of a lot of little mistakes that took place that just never let us get in our groove and click on the offensive side of the ball. Either we might be moving it, driving, there’s a penalty or a dropped pass or a missed protection, just a bunch of little things that ended up leading to just not executing in the red zone.”

Here is that part of the conversation:

"A lot of little mistakes that took place that didn't let us get in our groove." -- Anthony Sherman on the Chiefs' offense in SBLV. pic.twitter.com/1P6qutr0jh — GMFB (@gmfb) February 12, 2021

Sherman, 32, is set to become a free agent, but won’t be looking for a new team as long as the Chiefs want him.

“What I deserve is completely different than what I want,” Sherman said on NFL Network, per Pro Football Talk. “I will probably do whatever I can to get back to Kansas City just because I want rings, and in Kansas City, that’s where you’re going to get them. So I definitely want to go back to the Chiefs and be part of that team.”