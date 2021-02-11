Warriors star Steph Curry on why Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes is his favorite NFL player

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is a big football fan, and despite having a job in the Bay Area, he remains true to his Carolina Panthers.

Curry, who attended high school in Charlotte, was on the “Huddle & Flow” podcast and talked a bit about the NFL. That included why he hasn’t become a 49ers fan.

“I just can’t do it. Growing up, going to Bank of America Stadium and watching Jake Delhomme and Steve Smith and Muhsin Muhammad, Tim Biakabutuka,” Curry said. “I can go down the list of all my favorite Panthers, Sam Mills, Thomas Davis.

“I can’t let that go. I can’t be a two-team type of guy. I’ll root for them (49ers), I’ll go to a game, I’ll be Bay Area proud when the win, but when the Panthers come out to the Bay, you know what side of the stadium I’m going to be on.”

But when asked his favorite current NFL player, Curry looked away from the Panthers to the Chiefs.

“Right now? (Patrick) Mahomes, for sure,” Curry said without hesitation.

The podcast hosts asked why.

“I see a lot of myself in him, obviously there’s been a lot of comparisons,” Curry said. “Just that creativity. You can’t blink or you’ll miss something special. I just love his confidence. He knows that at any point he can do something special.

“He’s always got options. He’s got a way to make a play, using his feet or his arm, sidearm pass, whatever it is. He’s surrounded by some weapons and he knows how to use them. That guy, he’s special. He’s a generational talent, obviously. So, love watching him.”

You can listen to the podcast here.