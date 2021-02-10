Bucs’ Bruce Arians dumps on Chiefs’ ‘Run It Back’ motto during Super Bowl celebration

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians holds up the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) AP

Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians made it clear the Buccaneers are going for a Super Bowl repeat next season, and along the way he take a shot at the Chiefs’ slogan for this season.

After winning Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs players began sharing the motto “Run It Back” on social media. They even had it printed into the jerseys they wore for the big game.

Arians referenced that slogan Wednesday during his speech at the Bucs’ championship rally after beating the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV last weekend.

“We have the best coaching staff in the NFL and we’ve damn sure got the best players in the NFL,” Arians said. “Anybody that says, ‘Run It Back,’ (expletive). That was Kansas City’s (expletive).

“We’re going for two. We’re going for two and we ain’t stopping.”

Here is the video (and be aware there is cursing):

Earlier in the celebration, which featured the Bucs players in boats, a Florida man tossed the Lombardi Trophy over the water. Later, he needed some help to walk after leaving a boat.

If you haven’t guessed, that Florida man is quarterback Tom Brady:

GUYS @TomBrady JUST THREW THE LOMBARDI TROPHY ACROSS THE WSTER!!! pic.twitter.com/vTKo9bwF5J — Whitney Holtzman (@WHoltzman) February 10, 2021

I guess his sea legs aren’t what they used to be... pic.twitter.com/44K42bWPMe — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) February 10, 2021

That TB12 diet doesn’t seem so restrictive after all. Brady later joked on Twitter it was “avocado tequila.”

Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021