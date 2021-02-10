For Pete's Sake
Bucs’ Bruce Arians dumps on Chiefs’ ‘Run It Back’ motto during Super Bowl celebration
Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians made it clear the Buccaneers are going for a Super Bowl repeat next season, and along the way he take a shot at the Chiefs’ slogan for this season.
After winning Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs players began sharing the motto “Run It Back” on social media. They even had it printed into the jerseys they wore for the big game.
Arians referenced that slogan Wednesday during his speech at the Bucs’ championship rally after beating the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV last weekend.
“We have the best coaching staff in the NFL and we’ve damn sure got the best players in the NFL,” Arians said. “Anybody that says, ‘Run It Back,’ (expletive). That was Kansas City’s (expletive).
“We’re going for two. We’re going for two and we ain’t stopping.”
Here is the video (and be aware there is cursing):
Earlier in the celebration, which featured the Bucs players in boats, a Florida man tossed the Lombardi Trophy over the water. Later, he needed some help to walk after leaving a boat.
If you haven’t guessed, that Florida man is quarterback Tom Brady:
That TB12 diet doesn’t seem so restrictive after all. Brady later joked on Twitter it was “avocado tequila.”
Comments