Kansas City Chiefs fans can help receiver Byron Pringle win a year’s supply of chips

This promotion is a no-brainer.

Pringles, the company that makes the chips in the red cans you’ve likely seen at the grocery store, is offering Chiefs fans a chance to help wide receiver Byron Pringle, the former Kansas State star, win a year’s supply of their product.

Fans just need to retweet this message:

Once this season’s over, @pringle_byron will have a lot more time on his hands.



Promise to a Pringle: if this post gets over 10K RTs, we'll give Byron a year’s worth of #Pringles to distract himself with. pic.twitter.com/HQcsaEyFCS — Pringles (@Pringles) February 8, 2021

Pringle completed his second season with the Chiefs and made three starts. He had 13 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown at Denver.

In Super Bowl LV, Pringle had one reception for 3 yards and returned three kickoffs for 87 yards (29 yard average).