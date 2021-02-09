For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Kansas City Chiefs fans can help receiver Byron Pringle win a year’s supply of chips

This promotion is a no-brainer.

Pringles, the company that makes the chips in the red cans you’ve likely seen at the grocery store, is offering Chiefs fans a chance to help wide receiver Byron Pringle, the former Kansas State star, win a year’s supply of their product.

Fans just need to retweet this message:

Pringle completed his second season with the Chiefs and made three starts. He had 13 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown at Denver.

In Super Bowl LV, Pringle had one reception for 3 yards and returned three kickoffs for 87 yards (29 yard average).

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service