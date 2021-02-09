For Pete's Sake
Kansas City Chiefs fans can help receiver Byron Pringle win a year’s supply of chips
This promotion is a no-brainer.
Pringles, the company that makes the chips in the red cans you’ve likely seen at the grocery store, is offering Chiefs fans a chance to help wide receiver Byron Pringle, the former Kansas State star, win a year’s supply of their product.
Fans just need to retweet this message:
Pringle completed his second season with the Chiefs and made three starts. He had 13 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown at Denver.
In Super Bowl LV, Pringle had one reception for 3 yards and returned three kickoffs for 87 yards (29 yard average).
Comments