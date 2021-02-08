Buccaneers fans temporarily blocked Kansas City Chiefs bus on roadway after Super Bowl

Here’s a first for the Super Bowl: Buccaneers fans on Sunday night blocked one of the Chiefs team buses after the game.

The Buccaneers won 31-9 and were the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl on their home field. Tampa Bay fans were familiar with the lay of the land, and that apparently meant knowing where to be when a Chiefs bus was heading to the team hotel.

A video from the Tampa Bay Times shows the fans on the Dale Mabry Highway. The Times reported the bus “had a sign attached that said it was a Chiefs team bus, (and) was leaving Raymond James Stadium when fans surrounded it. Fans gestured and chanted at the bus.”

Police officers arrived and cleared the road, per the Times story, and were able to “get it moving again.”

Here is the video of Buccaneers fans:

Such is the peril of being the road team at the Super Bowl, I suppose.