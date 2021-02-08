Seven stats of note from Super Bowl LV for Kansas City Chiefs fans

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady won the Super Bowl MVP award after Tampa Bay’s 31-9 win over the Chiefs.

But Brady didn’t need to work as hard Sunday as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who ran for nearly 500 yards over the course of 60 minutes. That wasn’t his rushing total. Mahomes ran that much trying to elude the Buccaneers pass rush.

Pro Football Focus showed the difference in the amount of time each quarterback had to throw the ball:

Under pressure in 2.5s or less:

Mahomes: 24 plays (43%)

Brady: 3 plays (10%) pic.twitter.com/c2eOrWl2ZQ — PFF (@PFF) February 8, 2021

Mahomes was under pressure on 29 plays, while Brady was pressured just four times. ESPN Stats & Info noted the significance of the disparity:

Patrick Mahomes was pressured 29 times Sunday night while Tom Brady was pressured just 4 times.



Not only was it the largest difference (25) in Super Bowl history, it's the largest disparity in pressures for any game since ESPN began tracking them in 2009. pic.twitter.com/lnGstTu6aL — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 8, 2021

Mahomes’ quarterback rating of 52.3 was the lowest for a game in his career.

Besides those three notes, here are four other stats of note from Super Bowl LV.

1. Big Fish

As Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest noted before Super Bowl LV, the Chiefs have a 27-1 record over the last two seasons when left tackle Eric Fisher starts. Without Fisher, the Chiefs are now 4-6.

2. Mahomes’ record

Mahomes completed 26 of 49 passes for 270 yards against the Buccaneers and he set a postseason record for most playoff completions in a player’s first four seasons in the NFL. This is from the Chiefs:

1. 191 Patrick Mahomes (8 games)

2. 169 Rams’ Kurt Warner (7 games)

3. 167 Seahawks’ Russell Wilson (10 games)

4. 150 Eagles’ Donovan McNabb (7 games)

5. 147 Colts’ Andrew Luck (6 games)

Mahomes is now second in postseason passing yards for a player in his first four seasons. This also is from the Chiefs:

1. 2,328, Seahawks’ Russell Wilson (10 games)

2. 2,324, Patrick Mahomes (8 games)

3. 2,221, Rams’ Kurt Warner (7 games)

4. 1,829, Colts’ Andrew Luck (6 games)

5. 1,680, Dolphins’ Dan Marino (6 games)

3. Kelce’s records

Tight end Travis Kelce had 10 receptions for 133 yards, and the Chiefs noted he is the first tight end in NFL history with three straight 100-yard games in a single postseason. The only other player in NFL history to do it: Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who did it four times in a row in the 2008 playoffs.

Kelce had 31 catches in this postseason, which is an NFL record regardless of position.

1. 31, Travis Kelce (3 games) 2020

2. 30, Cardinals’ Larry Fitzgerald (4 games) 2008

3t. 28, Giants’ Hakeem Nicks (4 games) 2011

Broncos’ Demaryius Thomas (3 games) 2013

4. Butker is No. 1

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made all three field goal attempts in Super Bowl LV and now is the Chiefs’ career postseason scoring leader, as the team noted.

1. 65, Harrison Butker (9 games; 11 FGs, 32 PATs)

2. 60, Damien Williams (5 games; 10 TDs)

3. 54, Travis Kelce (12 games; 9 TDs)

4. 37, Nick Lowery (8 games; 8 FGs, 13 PATs)

5. 35, Jan Stenerud (5 games; 9 FGs, 8 PATs)