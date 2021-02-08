For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Here are messages Chiefs players shared on social media after loss in Super Bowl LV

It’s hard to call a 16-win season a disappointment for any NFL team, but the Chiefs were downcast about how things ended Sunday.

Little went as planned or hoped for the Chiefs in a 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.

After the game, a number of Chiefs players shared messages on social media, some directed to the fans.

Wide receiver Byron Pringle said he appreciated the support:

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland wrote this:

Patrick Mahomes also thanked Chiefs fans for their support during the 2020 season:

Defensive tackle Chris Jones shared this:

Jones wrote this on Monday morning:

Cornerback Charvarius Ward shared this on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Charvarius Ward (@itslilmooney)

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi also thanked KC fans:

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire wrote this:

Antonio Hamilton shared this:

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service