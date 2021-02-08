For Pete's Sake
Here are messages Chiefs players shared on social media after loss in Super Bowl LV
It’s hard to call a 16-win season a disappointment for any NFL team, but the Chiefs were downcast about how things ended Sunday.
Little went as planned or hoped for the Chiefs in a 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.
After the game, a number of Chiefs players shared messages on social media, some directed to the fans.
Wide receiver Byron Pringle said he appreciated the support:
Cornerback Bashaud Breeland wrote this:
Patrick Mahomes also thanked Chiefs fans for their support during the 2020 season:
Defensive tackle Chris Jones shared this:
Jones wrote this on Monday morning:
Cornerback Charvarius Ward shared this on Instagram:
Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi also thanked KC fans:
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire wrote this:
Antonio Hamilton shared this:
