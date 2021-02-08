Here are messages Chiefs players shared on social media after loss in Super Bowl LV

It’s hard to call a 16-win season a disappointment for any NFL team, but the Chiefs were downcast about how things ended Sunday.

Little went as planned or hoped for the Chiefs in a 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.

After the game, a number of Chiefs players shared messages on social media, some directed to the fans.

Wide receiver Byron Pringle said he appreciated the support:

It was a tough loss tonight, but it was a blessing to play in my city. Thank you to all of the fans supporting me this season. We’ll be back! — Byron Pringle (@pringle_byron) February 8, 2021

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland wrote this:

Tough lost! They trying to instinct Physical corners dang! Flag after flag no excuses tho but hats off to them!!I’m more so proud of my brothers tho for sticking together and fighting through adversity!!!!!! Much love KC Much love to the kingdom!!!!!!! — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) February 8, 2021

Patrick Mahomes also thanked Chiefs fans for their support during the 2020 season:

Thank you #ChiefsKingdom for all the support. Wasn’t the way we wanted it to end, but we will be back! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 8, 2021

Defensive tackle Chris Jones shared this:

Blessings to my brothers! KC I appreciate you all for the overwhelming support. Thank you God. We will be back

I promise you — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) February 8, 2021

Jones wrote this on Monday morning:

Woke up with a new mission today! — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) February 8, 2021

Cornerback Charvarius Ward shared this on Instagram:

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi also thanked KC fans:

#ChiefsKingdom thank you for all the support this year. — Derrick Nnadi (@DerrickNnadi) February 8, 2021

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire wrote this:

It’s On! I Put That On My City! Watch When I Strap Back Up! — GLYDE (@Clydro_22) February 8, 2021

Antonio Hamilton shared this:

Been fighting a uphill battle my whole life... Ion stress out, I poke my chest out... God is still great... #HUMBLEDandBLESSED #DISCIPLINEDandSACRIFICED pic.twitter.com/iBQWKqRP2A — Antonio Hamilton (@UnitedSt8Of_Ham) February 8, 2021