For Pete's Sake
‘Run It Back’ tour comes up just short, but fans still proud of Kansas City Chiefs
In the end, it won’t matter that the COVID-19 pandemic wouldn’t allow for a parade through the streets of Kansas City.
The Chiefs were thumped by the Buccaneers 31-9 in Super Bowl LV on Sunday night, meaning KC came up just short of its goal of running it back after winning it all a year ago.
An ugly first half was marred by penalties. In fact, ESPN Stats & Info said the Buccaneers’ six first downs via penalty in the first half was a Super Bowl record.
Chiefs fans on Twitter shared their thoughts on the game with some thanking the team for a great season, while others blamed the officials. Here is what fans were saying:
