‘Run It Back’ tour comes up just short, but fans still proud of Kansas City Chiefs

In the end, it won’t matter that the COVID-19 pandemic wouldn’t allow for a parade through the streets of Kansas City.

The Chiefs were thumped by the Buccaneers 31-9 in Super Bowl LV on Sunday night, meaning KC came up just short of its goal of running it back after winning it all a year ago.

An ugly first half was marred by penalties. In fact, ESPN Stats & Info said the Buccaneers’ six first downs via penalty in the first half was a Super Bowl record.

Chiefs fans on Twitter shared their thoughts on the game with some thanking the team for a great season, while others blamed the officials. Here is what fans were saying:

Tampa Bay gonna throw Gatorade on the refs after the game #ChiefsKingdom #RunItBack — Dad Bod Tee (@DadBodTee) February 8, 2021

Unbelievable season. Back to back seasons to the SB is incredibly difficult, couldn't be more proud of this team.



Congrats to Bucs & Brady fans, definitely the better team today.



We'll be back!#Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom — Nick | TheMainEvent (@TheMainEvent2k) February 8, 2021

We lost one meaningful game this season to this point. @Buccaneers too good today. Plenty of gripes about how this game panned out, they don’t matter, but if anyone wants to know how important a good offensive line is, watch this game. #lovemyChiefs #ChiefsKingdom #SBLV @Chiefs — Jason W. (@The_real_J_Web) February 8, 2021

I’d rather be in the SuperBowl than not. Tampa was clearly better. But don’t tell me that the refs didn’t take the air out of the game in the 2nd quarter. #ChiefsKingdom — Brian Johnson (@DBrianJohnson) February 8, 2021

Tonight didn't go the way I was hoping it would, but I will ALWAYS love my CHIEFS. We will be back! #ChiefsKingdom — KCWin4Life (@KCWin4Life) February 8, 2021

Mahomes done everything in his own power to get that done tonight but let down with a lack of protection and silly fouls from the defence. A home Super Bowl can’t happen again in my opinion, harsh officiating at times and a massive advantage playing at home #SB55 #ChiefsKingdom — Ollie Pitt (@OlliePitt11) February 8, 2021

Whatever at least no one on the chiefs kisses their kids on the mouth or makes out with their dad. #ChiefsKingdom — H (@kcdoubleya) February 8, 2021

#ChiefsKingdom I am still reppin tha Chiefs, they are a great Team: 5 AFC West, 3 AFC Championship games, 2 SB's, 2 Time AFC CHAMPS ,and SB 54 CHAMPS!!! They will be back!!! #FACTS — Bryan Kendrick (@BryanKend) February 8, 2021

I'm surprisingly ok with the loss. The #Chiefs and Mahomes will be back. Remember, Brady has lost 3 of these and probably should have 5-6 losses, tbh. — Jeremy Sickel (@JeremySickel) February 8, 2021

Tough loss, but it's really something to go to back-to-back Super Bowls. #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/z0KAhSfObx — Ashlynn Stillwell (@AStillwellPhD) February 8, 2021

If you are saying you are no longer a Chiefs fan after today....you weren't one in the first place. We will be back. #ChiefsKingdom #KansasCityChiefs #Iloveyall — Bryanna Erpelding (@bderp14) February 8, 2021

@Mathieu_Era I love my chiefs. Even though you did not win you are my champions. #ChiefsKingdom #chiefsfan — Georgia peach (@mac_cheese229) February 8, 2021

Say what you want... my QB Mahomes will be learn from it.... We still got that guy #Chiefs — Top Shep (@MrMarquis06) February 8, 2021