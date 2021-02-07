For Pete's Sake

‘Run It Back’ tour comes up just short, but fans still proud of Kansas City Chiefs

In the end, it won’t matter that the COVID-19 pandemic wouldn’t allow for a parade through the streets of Kansas City.

The Chiefs were thumped by the Buccaneers 31-9 in Super Bowl LV on Sunday night, meaning KC came up just short of its goal of running it back after winning it all a year ago.

An ugly first half was marred by penalties. In fact, ESPN Stats & Info said the Buccaneers’ six first downs via penalty in the first half was a Super Bowl record.

Chiefs fans on Twitter shared their thoughts on the game with some thanking the team for a great season, while others blamed the officials. Here is what fans were saying:

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
