For Pete's Sake
Kansas City Chiefs defense produces a clutch goal-line stand at Super Bowl LV
The first Chiefs highlight of Super Bowl LV came from the defense.
In the second quarter, the Buccaneers had a first-and-goal on the Chiefs’ 6-yard line. Tampa Bay picked up 4 yards on first down and was knocking on the door.
On second down, Buccaneers offensive tackle Joe Haeg dropped what appeared to be a touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady:
That was a great play by linebacker Anthony Hitchens.
Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones was held to no gain on third down but fumbled. The Buccaneers recovered at the Chiefs’ 1-yard line and didn’t hesitate to go for it.
But on fourth down, Jones was again stuffed, denying the Buccaneers a touchdown.
ESPN Stats & Info said Chiefs’ opponents had converted all nine 4th-and-1 plays this season, including the playoffs.
So that was good timing for the Chiefs.
