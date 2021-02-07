Here is who national experts are predicting will win Super Bowl LV







The Chiefs capped the NFL’s 100th season last year by winning the Super Bowl. On Sunday, they will try and finish the strangest season in league history in similar fashion.

Standing between the Chiefs and a repeat as champions are the Buccaneers, who will be the first team in NFL history to play the Super Bowl on their home field.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused strains to the 2020 NFL season, but the league will see a champion crowned Sunday in Super Bowl LV.

Will it be the Chiefs? Here is what 188 national experts are saying about the game, which kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS (Ch. 5).

John Clayton of the Washington Post forecast a 34-31 Chiefs victory. This is a snippet of what he wrote: “I expect that the game will be high-scoring and exciting, with (Tom) Brady performing better than he did during the first meeting. Ultimately, though, I think (Patrick) Mahomes and the Chiefs will come away with a close victory and claim their second straight Super Bowl championship.”

Twenty-one of the 32 NFL Network experts see the Chiefs winning. This is what Steve Mariucci wrote: “There is no single reason the Chiefs win this game, as Andy Reid’s squad puts together a team effort against the Bucs. While Tampa has several players with Super Bowl experience, almost the entire Kansas City roster is back from last year’s championship team, and it shows.”

Eighty of the 107 ESPN experts believe the Chiefs will win. That includes Chris Berman, who sees a 30-20 win. This is part of what he wrote: “KC has three difference-makers on defense in Chris Jones, Frank Clark and the Honey Badger, Tyrann Mathieu. Can they put enough pressure on Brady to make him feel a bit uneasy? I am going to be looking to see if they do in the first quarter, which could set the tone for the game. If Brady is comfortable, the Bucs can trade points with the Chiefs. But do not underestimate defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, whose timing of when to send a linebacker or cornerback can be perfect. He already beat Brady in a Super Bowl once. He can keep you off balance.”

Seven of eight Sports Illustrated writers are picking the Chiefs: Albert Breer (30-28 final score), Jenny Vrentas (27-20), Greg Bishop (31-21), Michael Rosenberg (34-24), Andrew Brandt (34-23), Gary Gramling (27-19) and Mitch Goldic (34-26). The lone pick for the Buccaneers: Conor Orr (31-30). Here is part of what Gramling wrote: “It will be a lower-scoring game than many anticipate. For the Chiefs, you have both starting tackles out against an opponent with two very good edge rushers, which will lead to some drive-stalling sacks. For the Bucs, their 2006 playbook will continue to be ineffective, as will their insatiable thirst for between-the-tackles runs on early downs. They’ll once again rely on Tom Brady hitting Mike Evans and/or Chris Godwin on a few contested catches, but the lack of takeaways will do them in.”

A 38-34 Buccaneers win is the prediction from Yardbarker’s Chris Mueller. This is a snippet of what he wrote: “The matchup itself in many ways resembles last year’s game; the Buccaneers are the more balanced team, top to bottom, but Kansas City’s offensive explosiveness is so overwhelming that it might not matter. One key difference? Jimmy Garoppolo is not Brady, and if the Bucs have the Chiefs on the ropes late, and need a few first downs to put the game away, they’re a much better bet to get them.”

Mike Florio and Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk are split on who will win. Smith predicts a 31-21 Chiefs victory. He wrote in part: “The Chiefs will bring pressure with Chris Jones and Frank Clark, and I see Tyrann Mathieu making some impact plays in the secondary. In the fourth quarter, the Chiefs’ offense will pull away while the Chiefs’ defense shuts down Brady’s final comeback attempt.” Florio thinks the Buccaneers will win 30-27. This is part of what he wrote: “Although I can see the Chiefs winning, and winning easily, I can’t abandon the Bucs now. Brady, I believe, will keep it close. Brady, I believe, will make a big throw in a big spot. The defense, I believe, will make a big play in a big moment. The Buccaneers, I believe, will manage to look up at the scoreboard when the game is over and see, through the confetti, that they scored more points than the (Chiefs).”

A 31-26 Chiefs victory is the prediction from Benjamin Hoffman of the New York Times. Here is an excerpt of what he wrote: “Mahomes is in a place in his career where it is almost impossible to doubt him — something that should be familiar for Brady, who was once at the same peak with New England. It is easy to see the Buccaneers having a good day offensively, but even if they were to run up a significant lead, they should never feel safe, as the Chiefs have fallen behind by at least 9 points in four of their last five playoff games — including last year’s Super Bowl — and have won anyway.”

The Chiefs will win 35-32 says the Sporting News’ Bill Bender. He wrote in part: “The Chiefs remain that team to beat. Mahomes returned from a concussion suffered in the AFC divisional playoffs and showed no rust against the Bills with 325 yards and three TDs. It’s that combination of wow plays and calm within the system that makes Mahomes the quarterback for the next generation. Brady will make him earn it, but the Chiefs finish off a season impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with a victory in a thrilling finish.”

Seven of the eight CBS Sports writers think the Chiefs will win: Pete Prisco, Dave Richard, Will Brinson, Jared Dubin, Jamey Eisenberg: John Breech and Ryan Wilson. Picking the Bucs: Jason La Canfora. Prisco sees a 35-30 score. This is part of what he wrote: “This one will be high-scoring, but in the end I think Mahomes and his skill players, especially (Tyreek) Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, will get the best of Tampa Bay’s defense.”

All five NFL broadcasters at Radio.com picked the Chiefs: Jesse Pantuosco, John Healy, Jordan Cohn, Tim Kelly and Dan Mennella. Healy sees a 24-20 score and wrote in part: “Both teams are pretty evenly matched, but, as usual, it is going to come down to who can make the plays when it counts most in the fourth quarter and I just cannot bet against a Mahomes-led offense when it matters most. Sure, Brady has proven to do this time and time again, but he is also more prone to mistakes at this stage in his career than Mahomes, which will be the difference in this game.”

Seven of eight Yahoo Sports writers think the Chiefs will prevail: Charles Robinson (31-24 final score), Terez Paylor (38-34), Frank Schwab (34-24), Jason Owens (34-31), Jay Busbee (35-17), Shalise Manza Young (27-24) and Liz Roscher (31-27). The pick for Tampa Bay: Eric Edholm (31-28).

The four writers at Athlon Sports picked a Chiefs win: Rob Doster, Steven Lassan, Ben Weinrib and Mark Ross.

A Chiefs win is the pick from eight of 10 SB Nation writers: Ed Valentine, Pete Sweeney, Kyle Posey, David Fucillo, James Dator, Jenna Thomas, Alexis Chassen and Ameer Tyree. The two picking Tampa Bay: RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton.