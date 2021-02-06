KSHB-TV sports director shows quick reflexes, shoves man interrupting live shot

It’s not often a television sports director gets to show off his or her athletic abilities during a broadcast, but Mick Shaffer made an impressive move on Friday night.

Shaffer, the sports director at KSHB-TV (Ch. 41), is in Tampa, ahead of Super Bowl LV, and he was doing a live shot Friday night when a fan decided to declare his love of the Buccaneers to Kansas City.

The man ran toward Shaffer, who showed off great peripheral vision, cat-like reflexes and power as he gave the man a shove. Oh, and it was also a funny moment:

Shaffer didn’t miss a beat with his report.