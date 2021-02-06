‘Let’s make a legacy of our own.’ Chiefs release hype video ahead of Super Bowl LV

One more sleep.

That’s all that awaits before Super Bowl LV. The Chiefs will be looking for a second straight championship. To do that, they’ll have to defeat the Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida.

If the Chiefs win Sunday, they will be the eighth franchise in NFL history to win consecutive Super Bowl championships, although the Steelers have done it twice. The others to repeat: Packers, Dolphins, 49ers, Patriots, Cowboys and Broncos.

On Saturday, the Chiefs released a hype video for Super Bowl LV, and it’s great.

“All season long they said we were playing with fire,” the narrator says. “That we couldn’t just flip the switch. That we didn’t get enough style points. This is about wins and losses, and even in a year of uncertainty, we’re one win away from rewriting the history books. Hey, with the Chiefs Kingdom behind you, anything is possible ....

“Now, all that stands between us and running it back is some guy named Tom Brady and his new squad, and we’ve got to beat them in their house. Again. Well, we’ve got some guys, too. And we like our chances. It all comes down to this KC. Let’s make a legacy of our own.”

Going to write our own legacy. #RunItBack pic.twitter.com/jP8pjSrMkB — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 6, 2021

Pretty good, right?